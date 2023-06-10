Turtle crossing alert. It’s that time of the year again people.

Our little reptilian friends are on their annual egg laying journey. In the next few weeks we will encounter a large number of these guys on the roadways as they seek the proper place to deposit their precious cargo.

Please keep your eyes open and be ready to slow down or stop and give them the right of way. Better yet, pull off to the side of the road, put on your flashers, look both ways, get out, and pick them up and carry them to safety on the other side.

Some of the local hot spot crossing areas are the Riverview Drive roadway and the Prairie Island dike road leading to the campground. Please give these little creatures a break as they just survived a major flood and deserve all the help they can get.

Thank you very much.

Dick Smith

Goodview