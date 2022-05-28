Dick Smith: Slow down, assist turtles crossing roads

Yes, it's that time of the year again. Our little four legged friends are starting their annual egg depositing migrations and we, as human beings, need to give them all the help we can.

On occasion, their instincts lead them across well traveled roads and they are totally unaware of the danger in doing so. Turtles move very slowly, so please stop, or slow down and give them the right of way. Better yet, put on your flashers, pull over and assist them across. Be careful of oncoming traffic and with the big snappers, they tend to be a little ornery when confronted by people.

Locally, the River Road and Prairie Island dike road are very popular crossing areas to be especially aware of. Please be compassionate and give these little creatures all the help you can. Thank you very much.

Dick Smith

Goodview

