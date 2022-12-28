Dick Smith: Trump won't be smiling if justice prevails

Well, folks, it looks like it finally happened. We knew he was teetering on the verge of losing his marbles and now it looks like he took another giant step in that direction. Donald J. Trump announced that he was putting his own NFT Digital Trading Cards on the market for sale to the general public.

These little gems portray the world's most famous narcissist in ridiculous assorted images such as a superstar, astronaut, race car driver, Texas ranger and many others -- all in flattering poses -- instead of the out of shape old man that he actually is. For only $99 each, you can even get more rewards, such as a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, if you buy enough of them.

This guy doesn't miss a trick when it comes to pumping up his ego and making an easy buck at the same time. He knows that his faithful lemmings will snap them up like hotcakes. What a bizarre, unbelievable scheme! In his program introduction, he even had the audacity to claim that he was a better president than Lincoln and Washington. If he truly wants to compare himself to another person from the past, he should try Benedict Arnold.

All this BS coming from a guy who was impeached two times, having his company found guilty of fraud and several pending lawsuits concerning his sexual behavior. He is also facing four criminal charges concerning the infamous January 6th attempted coup on the U.S Capitol. Trump loves seeing himself in flattering costumes, but if justice prevails, he will not be smiling when he is fitted with an orange prison jumpsuit.

Dick Smith

Goodview