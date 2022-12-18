Don Doerr Sr.: Round and round with Winona roundabouts

I have read with some disappointment the letters that criticize the new roundabouts that block the hospital, the shopping area and access to Highway 61 for Winona residents.

What these critics fail to realize is that these roundabouts offer specific benefits not afforded to those who simply come to a four-way stop and take their turn in a logical and sensible pattern. Logical and sensible people are, at their very best, boring in a world that Barack H. Obama, Hillary Clinton, Mitt Romney, Pope Francis, Joe Biden and many others have declared "archaic" and in need of "fundamental change."

Here are just a few of the benefits provided by these and other roundabouts:

1. Allegedly, many of the engineers who design and install these roundabouts would otherwise be unemployed. Moreover, again allegedly, some of these engineers might be on a combination of weed and fentanyl, a combination that perhaps prompts one to travel in circles, never reaching their destination.

2. It is a chance for all of us to return to our childhood memories of riding on the Merry-Go-Round, having fun until the music stops. It is an opportunity to return to an Age of Innocence.

3. Roundabouts give us the opportunity to consider other routes to our destination. For example, one could use a helicopter or a drone, or even parachute from a plane. Another option, depending upon the weather and safety conditions, is to skate, swim or take a boat from Huff Street to the hospital or to the shopping center.

4. These roundabouts perhaps encourage the elderly to recognize their physical and mental limitations and to even welcome retirement to a nursing home.

5. We Winona residents have witnessed the attempt to destroy our Court House; to use our Central Park for a Post Office; to abandon the old Winona High School for pennies on the dollar for housing; to poison Boller Lake in Goodview in 1974, destroying all life to appease biologists' desire for experimentation, a venture later declared unwise and illegal by the DNR. Roundabouts simply continue this process. We have even named Winona streets after such venturers.

So before we criticize these roundabouts, we must be willing to appreciate progress and our own physical and mental limitations.

Don Doerr Sr.

Winona