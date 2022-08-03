Donald O. Peterson: Supporting Jerry Obieglo for County Board

Jerry Obieglo is clearly the best choice for the district 2 county commissioner elected position. His life long service in the field of law enforcement followed by six years as the Winona County veterans service officer has prepared him well to serve on the County Board. His recent service to veterans was excellent, and he provided professional help and guidance in all areas.

During his 30 years of service in the Army, his duties carried him to several locations in the world, giving him the experience and knowledge of real world conditions. Jerry has prepared a four-page document relating his biography, beliefs, ideas and plans for his contributions to the board. I have known and worked with Jerry for many years, and am highly recommending him as the best qualified candidate for support and votes for commissioner in the coming elections.