The sheer size of the massive industrial manure plant proposed for Wilson Township, four miles south of Winona, points to the need for far more public scrutiny than there has been to date.

Let’s review a few of the basic facts reported in local papers.

Year round, 500 semi-tanker-trucks per week going in and out of the site.

Hauling primarily liquid dairy and hog manure on local roads into Wilson Township from many of the largest livestock farms within 20 miles of the proposed site (including Fillmore County).

Just how much of our taxpayer dollars will go to maintain and fix state, county and township roads that are damaged by this unprecedented amount of heavy-duty wear and tear?

In Roberts, Wisconsin, an almost identical proposal from the same company was met with public outcry, more than 70 public comments and concerns. Yet when Wilson Township held their “public hearing” last summer, there were none at all?

While this project would supposedly service many of the largest factory farms in the area, it also would provide both Shell Petroleum and these farms with major federal government subsidies for their participation. Just how much of our tax dollars will go to this project? Now is a very good time to open up the financial projections and provide transparency for all the public to see.

And now is not the time to kowtow to this merger of Big Oil and Big Ag.

Doug Nopar

Winona