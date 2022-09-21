Doug Nopar: Re-elect Chris Meyer to County Board

It always irritates me when political candidates choose self-promotional words that distort who they actually are. Such is the case with Ken Fritz, candidate for Winona County Board. His lawn signs boast of “Liberty,” “Vision,” and “Integrity.” I’m sorry. I’m not buying it.

Fritz boasts of “Liberty.” Well, I see by his website, that he calls himself a property rights advocate. I must ask then, “Liberty for who?” For those who have wanted to build houses on the bluffs, dig frac sand mines, and construct factory farms?

He boasts of “Integrity.” I see by the Fritz social media campaign announcement a photo that includes a very curious Fritz supporter. It’s not someone from the east end Winona County board district Fritz aims to represent. Instead, it’s the rural Lewiston spokesman for the mega-dairy farm that has repeatedly sued Winona County for not letting him expand his dairy herd to 4000-some cows, more than three times the county’s animal unit limit. Is this kind of support and association typical for what most of us believe is “integrity?”

And then Fritz seeks to be known as a man of “Vision.” When he was the Winona County administrator, if he really was a man of vision, Fritz could have worked closely with the city’s police department to make sure they had comfortable and affordable space in the remodeled county law enforcement center. Instead, he rejected city-county collaboration. Such “vision!” One result is that the city is now pitching to taxpayers a $30 million police-fire boondoggle on the site of the East End Rec Center.

Winona County residents can do better than Ken Fritz. Much much better. It’s time to re-elect Chris Meyer to the Winona County Board, a woman full of substance and true to her words.

Doug Nopar

Winona