Doug Salzmann: Meyer working effectively toward goals

I recently read some campaign material distributed by Commissioner Chris Meyer’s opponent in this year’s race for the First District seat on the Winona County Board. Much of it seems to consist of complaints by a disgruntled former employee about one of his bosses at his previous job.

Meyer is my commissioner, so I pay attention to the way she approaches her work and deals with her constituents and her colleagues. It’s clear to me that her opponent’s accusations are unfair and untrue. Chris has consistently enabled and encouraged frank conversation about our county’s most important issues and respectfully considered all views and positions. Whether the issue is protecting our environment or working for affordable housing, Meyer is a reliable hard worker whose goal is to find the best solutions for Winona County.

Chris’ challenger lists some goals he says he wants to achieve. But he was the most senior administrator in our county for six years and it did not seem to me that he worked consistently or effectively to reach those goals then. Perhaps he would be more successful as one of five commissioners, but I don’t think that’s very likely.

In contrast, Meyer has reliably supported and voted to fund programs to provide affordable and low-income housing, such as the rural housing rehabilitation authority and Habitat for Humanity. She has always been an advocate for better public health and human services in Winona County and for providing shelter for our neighbors in need. Chris is already working effectively toward those goals.

I’m voting to re-elect Chris Meyer as First District Commissioner on the Winona County Board and I encourage other district residents to also vote for her. She has the best and clearest vision for a sustainable Winona County with strong businesses and an excellent quality of life for all of us.

Doug Salzmann

Winona