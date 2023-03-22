In a discussion about Winona Area Public Schools’ upcoming $94 million referendum — which would actually cost taxpayers $163 million when interest and expenses are included — I heard that the related story in the Daily News "New elementary construction ruled out early on in referendum discussions for Winona Area Public Schools” — March 20, 2023, relies on a single source, an individual who was part of the group that advanced the proposal that led to the referendum. He is also an employee of WAPS and a member of the referendum “Yes” committee, although he is not identified as such in the article.

I found that the story is indeed entirely one-sided, not even hinting that other members of the task force, or of the community, have views or experiences of the process differing from those expressed by Jeremy Graves. And it appears that this one-sided approach to a very expensive question for WAPS residents and voters is consistent with Daily News coverage to date. Virtually every voice amplified by your reporting is that of a proponent of the referendum.

Readers depending on Daily News coverage for knowledge of the issues associated with the referendum would not so far have learned that the proposal as presented is not the unanimous choice of the participants in the underlying process, or that there are other, more cost-effective, ways to address necessary facilities projects. They would not know that there is significant support for a “No” vote on the referendum among strong, well-informed supporters of WAPS.

I hope that, going forward, you will work to better balance your coverage of this critical issue for our schools and our community.

Doug Salzmann

Winona