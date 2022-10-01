Drake Pozanc: Invest more in the community and East Rec

I was born and raised in Winona. The East Rec has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. For this reason, I want to thank the city council for deciding to rethink demolishing the Rec for a police-fire complex.

I spent most of my afternoons skating in the old skate park, which was one of the things that made me pursue employment at the East Rec center. In 2012, I was employed as a recreation staff and a couple of years later, I became recreation supervisor. In my role, I organized different events such as farmer’s market, thanksgiving dinners, Halloween parties and outdoor and summer programs. During my fourth year at the Rec, we wanted to improve the old skate park. Unfortunately, we did not have the budget to replace it or other upgrades. We decided that demolishing it was the best option. Skaters and other members of the community helped to demolish the old skate park in order to relocate it to the vacant West Rec.

We began to brainstorm different ideas on how the new space could be used for the community. We decided to pursue the community garden. It took weeks of planning and hard labor. With the help of the recreation staff and community volunteers, we worked together to build the garden block by block. We began working on this project without knowing to what extent the community was going to use this space, but hopeful that we were building a structure that other people could benefit from. To my surprise, a lot of people began taking advantage of the garden blocks and grew plenty of produce; eventually, they began to gift them back to the community.

Please, invest MORE in our community and the East Rec as it continues to serve our youth and other community members. There is money to be saved by keeping police and fire at their original locations and working with the county. That money can be invested in our community, which is genuine public safety.

Drake Pozanc

Winona