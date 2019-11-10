Since joining the Miller Mentoring Program with Winona Area Public Schools during the past summer, I’ve found myself spending a lot of time thinking about what mentoring actually means to me.
What defines mentoring? How do I feel when I think of those who mentored me over the years? And what would it take for more people to support our youth by volunteering time to mentor?
I have a feeling that our answers would share similarities. I also feel as though mentoring carries deep individual meaning for all of us.
In my experience, I think of two individuals who I consider mentors. Both came into my life at crucial times. Both gave me a renewed sense of purpose. And both are still in my life to this day. I would not be the same person without these two wonderful humans.
You have free articles remaining.
So, I write this letter to ask you all. Who are your mentors? And who can you mentor?
It’s challenging finding time to make a difference and so many of you already do so much. I know firsthand how difficult it can be to add more to the plate. I recently read an article shared by a friend and colleague that struck me. It differentiated between what it means to be “busy” and what it means to be “full.”
I assure you, if you can find an hour and a half every week to volunteer as a mentor, you will feel full; full of purpose, full of possibility and full of pride. When we serve our young people, we serve our future in its entirety. We plant a seed to a better future.
Drew Althoff, Winona
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.