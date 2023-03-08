The Daily News will accept letters to the editor related to the April 11 election through March 31. Letters received after March 31 regarding the election will not be published.

Letters to the editor can be submitted at www.winonadailynews.com/forms/online_services/letter and are published on a first-come, first-served basis as space is available. A full name, address, phone and email are required. A full name and city of residence will be published. Writers only may submit a letter once every 30 days.