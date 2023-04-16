April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. What exactly is child abuse?

According to the CDC website, child abuse includes hitting, name-calling, shaming, rejecting, withholding love and threatening. I see these things almost every time I am in public, which is the main reason I dislike being in public so much.

Spanking is child abuse, and time-outs are child abuse. Spanking and time-outs actually shut down parts of children’s brains which leads to many social, learning and cognitive problems. Ever wonder why there are so many children in special education classes these days? And lastly, your children don’t trust you and they lose respect for you. Ever wonder why your child doesn’t respect you?

If you have ever spanked a child, I want you to really think about how that child felt. I can tell you what they felt: hatred, sadness, betrayed, and toxic shame. A parent is supposed to love and protect their children, not inflict pain.

Timeouts are a form of social isolation and rejection, and they are shameful. A good parent asks the child what she is feeling and needing and has empathy and compassion for the child. Timeouts are a form of punishment, not discipline. Children need discipline which guides them and helps them develop self-control and a conscience.

It’s time to take responsibility for the ways in which you have abused your children no matter how old they are now. Apologize and say you didn’t know any better. It’s time to stop the child abuse cycle.

Elijah Eliason

Winona