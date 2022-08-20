Eric Nelson: Supporting Meyer for commissioner

I have followed Commissioner Chris Meyer’s work on the county board and appreciate her thorough knowledge of the details.

She understands that parts of the county have high percentages of well contamination and that incorporating best farming practices could have a positive impact on ground and surface water, reducing soil erosion, and ultimately keeping our ground water safe to drink for future generations. Meyer has proposed to increase the county SWCD budget to be in line with smaller less populated counties. Doing so could add staff to a depleted SWCD and enable workers to apply for and obtain more grants, and state and federal dollars that will help landowners put best practices to work on their land.

Prior to the board, while on the Planning Commission she addressed the Frac Sand debate using data that showed the industry would only benefit a very few people, while lowering property values on nearby ownerships and along trucking routes, while damaging the surrounding environment.

Chris understood the concerns with chronic wasting disease (CWD) and the potential negative impact the disease could have on the county deer population and encouraged state officials to take action.

She knows our Minnesota values include caring for the environment, that farmers are in a tough industry and need our help and support to be the stewards of the land that they want to be, and that our trout streams are a precious resource. She has my vote and I encourage all her constituents to vote for her.

Eric Nelson

Winona