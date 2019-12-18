Esther Skaran: Feehan needs to share stance on impeachment

I expect my elected leaders to be unafraid to tell voters their stance on issues, especially when it comes to something as consequential as impeaching the president of the United States.

It’s why I appreciate Rep. Hagedorn's candor regarding his belief that we’re witnessing a completely unjustified, divisive partisan witch hunt and, therefore, will vote against impeaching President Trump.

He has also expressed his disappointment over the lack of action in securing the border, investing in transportation/infrastructure and passing prescription drug reform that actually has a chance of being signed into law. All because of the Democratic Party’s obsession with impeachment.

But judging from the absolute silence from Dan Feehan regarding impeachment these last weeks, one would think he sees it as just another day at the office.

Make no mistake, when he declared his candidacy, Mr. Feehan let the coastal elites who have been clamoring to impeach President Trump know that he favored impeachment, likely because that’s where most of his donations come from.

But Dan also knows that impeaching President Trump probably isn’t very popular with the voters in this district who voted overwhelmingly for President Trump.