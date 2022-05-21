Frances Edstrom, Frances Edstrom Margaret Shaw Johnson: Thanks for play's success

On Mother’s Day Weekend, the play, “If it’s not one thing, it’s your Mother,” played to full houses at the Valencia Arts Center. The play, by Frances Edstrom and Margaret Shaw Johnson, directed by Judy Myers, was the story of three twentieth-century women who had to do the unexpected to realize their aspirations.

It took a phalanx of volunteers to bring the play to the public, especially as the community is just coming out of the isolation of the pandemic.

Because of the hard work of these volunteers, the entire gate proceeds, $6,000, was able to be donated to two local organizations. The playwrights chose the new Sandbar Storytelling Festival, and the Family and Children’s Center, to be the beneficiaries of our Mother’s Day efforts.

Volunteers from each organization served as ushers for the four performances. They did an outstanding job for the play and for their organizations. Many, many thanks.

Other play volunteers included the playwrights, the director, and Gary Diomandes and Nikki Richmond, who were the props run crew. The actors, who rehearsed for a month without pay, and did such a wonderful job, included Karen Dulak, Willa Krase, Joe Kafer, Julie Heukeshoven, Emma Paquette, Mary Milbrath, Catherine Schmidt, Walter Elder, Connie Bodas, Shari Jarvis, Kyleigh Chandler and Caitlin McCoy. They received standing ovations.

Thanks, also, to our wonderful House Manager, Kamryn Matta, who designed our posters and ads, as well. Thanks to Gabrielle Johnson, lighting, and Isaac Worple sound. The baby’s cry sounded too real for some mothers in the audience!

Thanks to our community partners, who awarded us grants or allowed us to use their services, are Elizabeth Callender King Foundation, the Dare Lamberton White and William F. White Foundation, WNB Financial Foundation, the Winona Post, River Arts Alliance and Frozen River Film Festival.

Our thanks and appreciation also go out to Brady Plunger and the VAC staff, Jason Underferth, Anastasia Goodwin, Niffer Pflager, John Carrier, Deb Nahrgang, Denise Hamernik, Blue Heron Coffeehouse, Jill Krase, Mary Farrell, and Laura and Peter Seaton.

Our sincere apologies to those who weren’t able to get tickets on Sunday, as it sold out when people heard how good the play was! Approximately 400 people attended.

The playwrights think that the success of our play indicates a desire in the Winona area for more performances like ours, a history play with a local connection, performed by local actors. Thank you to our audiences. There was laughter, and at the end, more than a few who were teary eyed as they left the theater.

Frances Edstrom

Margaret Shaw Johnson

Winona

