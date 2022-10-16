Frank Pomeroy: Ganrude deserves another term as sheriff

Sheriff Ron Ganrude has served in an administrative position as chief deputy and sheriff in Winona County since 1998. I worked closely with Ron while serving as Winona police chief for 23 years. Ron has always displayed a very professional attitude and made decisions with Winona County residents in mind. His leadership and professionalism are, without question, very honorable.

I believe that Ron deserves to serve another four-year term as sheriff in Winona County. He has served honorably since 2014 and his leadership abilities have never come under question. He has a vision for the future of the Winona County Sheriff's Department, and I am certain that he will accomplish his goals. Those goals can be seen on the brochure he is distributing.