Fred Kurtz: Country going in wrong direction

What is going on in this country? Democracy seems to be slipping away more and more each day.

Children are being taught falsehoods instead of the true history of our country. Political correctness has reached absurd proportions, and the man who calls himself our president seems to be doing more harm than good for the citizens of this country.

Now this president is calling upon the United Nations to launch an investigation into this country to determine whether or not we are a racist nation.

This same man has canceled pipelines, taking away our nearly gasoline independence causing gas prices to go through the roof. Not to mention inflation and consumer prices in general.

You can’t buy a new car because the car makers can’t get the necessary computer chips needed to run them.

Companies can’t find workers because the government keeps doling out enhanced unemployment dollars.

Thanks to Joe Biden our southern border is in crisis and he refuses to acknowledge it.

The national debt is soaring due to Biden’s outrageous spending of sums of money beyond anyone’s comprehension.