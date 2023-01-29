Greg Ferriss: Mental health moment — speaking to a counselor

“I don’t need to see a counselor. I’m not crazy.”

People tell me this often when I suggest they speak to a counselor. They seem to believe that one should only see a counselor if they are seeing things that aren’t there or so depressed that they can’t get out of bed. This reflects a serious misconception of counseling. A therapist or a counselor can help with many of the emotional hurts and difficult decisions we all face.

Most people of my generation got to know mental health issues through movies like "One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest" and others like it. While scenes of people in straitjackets screaming or imagining they are Jesus may be entertaining in the movies or on our television screens, this is not an accurate image of modern mental health. Everyday completely “normal” people go to a counselor’s office to talk about the sort of difficult situations that affect us all.

Just like with our physical bodies, it’s not good to ignore small aches, pains or other symptoms when they first present themselves. Any good doctor would tell you to get it examined. It might not be a big deal, but you also might catch something early before it becomes worse. The same goes for one’s mental health. Talking to someone about “little” problems can often prevent them from becoming big ones.

There are lots of options for counseling in the Winona area and talking with your primary care physician is a good way to find someone that is a good fit for your situation.

Greg Ferriss, counselor-in-training

Winona State University, Counselor Education Program