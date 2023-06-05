In response to the May 28 Community Voices column by Mark Jacobsen, "Peers can help overcome mental illness, addiction," the statement "The stigma that once hung over depression, anxiety and other mental disorders is lifting."

May I express your thought more accurately?

The influence and control of those directing that prejudice is lifting.

That does not mean they do not continue to exercise that influence, or that people do not subject themselves to it.

It is difficult for me to understand why we, highly educated and not, choose to say there is a stigma to mental health issues rather than educate fully and completely about those illnesses.

I know of no other illnesses where we adopt that point of view.

Harold Maio

Fort Myers, Florida