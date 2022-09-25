Heather & Shawn Beier: Re-elect Nancy Denzer to school board

The public schools are important to us for many reasons. We’ve come to know and love the teachers and students that bring life into each of these buildings. What you look for you will find, and you don’t have to look hard to find some of the hardest working and caring teachers at Winona Area Public Schools.

As we look to electing school board members, it’s of the utmost importance that we elect a member who cares about the betterment of the organization with a focus on intentional growth and possibility.

Nancy Denzer has been a solid unwavering presence for the district these last years as chair of the school board. She listens, and we mean really listens, instead of waiting for her turn to talk. She takes a moment to step back and observe situations to see it from all angles before making decisions that affect many. She genuinely cares about the people who make up WAPS and makes an effort to build a relationship with you, to know your name and know what you need from your board. She has one agenda, and one agenda only, to support an organization that is the foundation of our community. What you look for, you will find.

If you’re looking for someone who will find solutions to problems, who will listen and make informed decisions, and who will care about you and your child, then you’ve found her. We must elect Nancy Denzer for school board on Nov. 8.

Heather & Shawn Beier, Winona