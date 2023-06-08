CPR and AED Awareness Week is June 1-7. More than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year, with 70% happening in homes. About 40 people each hour have a cardiac arrest while not in a hospital, and 9 of 10 do not survive.

CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double, or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. If you ever need to give CPR in an emergency, you will likely be trying to save the life of someone you care about: a spouse, parent, child, friend, colleague, or neighbor.

In one minute, you can learn the two simple steps of hands-only CPR. Most people say they feel helpless to act because they do not know how to administer CPR, or it has been too long since they learned.

The truth is, when you see a teen or an adult collapse, it only takes two steps to save a life:

1. Call 911.

2. Push hard and fast in the center of the chest, to the beat of the disco classic, “Stayin’ Alive.” The 120 beats per minute are the perfect rhythm for chest compressions.

If you want to learn and practice hands-only CPR, I am providing free training in person at 9 a.m. and again at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24 at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona.

I have manikins, an AED trainer, disco music, and I promise you some fun. RSVP to reserve your spot at www.winonahealth.org/cpr.

Helen Bagshaw

Winona