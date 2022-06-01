Helen Bagshaw: Take a minute to learn 'Hands-Only' CPR:

According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year, with 70% happening in homes.

I am asking the Winona community to take one minute of your day this week to learn the life saving skills of ‘Hands-Only’ CPR and help to address a health concern that impacts our entire community.

CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double, or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. If you ever need to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of someone you care about: a spouse, parent, child, friend, colleague, or neighbor.

In just one minute, you can learn the two simple steps of ‘Hands-Only’ CPR. Most people say they feel helpless to act because they do not know how to administer CPR.

The truth is, when you see a teen or an adult collapse, it only takes two steps to save a life:

1. Call 911.

2. Push hard and fast in the center of the chest, preferably to the beat of disco classic, “Stayin’ Alive.” (The 120 beats per minute are the perfect rhythm for chest compressions)

Here is a ‘Hands-Only' CPR instructional video, share it with important people in your life. https://cpr.heart.org/en/cpr-courses-and-kits/hands-only-cpr

If you want to learn and practice 'Hands-Only’ CPR, I am providing free training at Winona Health on Saturday morning June 4 and Tuesday evening June 7. I have manikins, disco music, and I promise you some fun. Reserve your spot at www.winonahealth.org/cpr

Let us all do something amazing for our community – Learn ‘Hands-Only’ CPR.

Helen Bagshaw

Winona

