Helen Bagshaw: Tobacco harms health and the environment

As a public health advocate working in prevention, I would like to share the harms of tobacco on your health and the environment.

Tobacco and flavored tobacco products will continue to cause irreparable health problems and environmental damage in this community. Health problems include the increased risk of cardiovascular diseases cancers, and respiratory illnesses. Tobacco is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the USA.

What is less often discussed is the detrimental effects tobacco has on the health of our planet. Environmental damage from tobacco use pollutes the air we breathe, leaves residual nicotine and other harmful chemicals on indoor surfaces which can expose non-smokers to second-hand and third-hand smoke toxins. Cigarette butts and vaping devices poison rivers, oceans and marine life, contaminate beaches and waterways and our living spaces, E-cigarette-related waste contains metals, electronic circuitry, single-use plastic cartridges, batteries and toxic chemicals in e-liquids.

What can we do as a community to stop the effects of tobacco on the environment?

Advocate for local tobacco prevention policies.

Protect all people, especially youth from tobacco use and exposure.

Offer free resources to quit tobacco use.

Warn about dangers of tobacco on health and the environment.

Enforce restrictions on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship.

Raise taxes on tobacco.

Safely dispose of all tobacco and e-cigarette waste.

Be educated about the harms of tobacco and vaping from local coalitions, such as the Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention http://www.winonacountyasap.org/

Let’s work together in this election year, locally and statewide, to protect the health of all Minnesotans and stop the environmental damage caused by the tobacco industry.

Helen Bagshaw

Winona