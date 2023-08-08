Thanks for your front-page reporting on the Republicans' questionable hearings about Hunter Biden’s activities ("GOP releases transcript in Hunter Biden probe," Aug. 4).

While the article was informative, I think it failed to provide sufficient context for the kind of influence peddling that the younger Biden is being scrutinized for. Hunter Biden is just one example of the bigger scandal of how commonplace trading on access to power is in our country. Politicians regularly retire to take lucrative jobs as lobbyists. Regulators regularly retire to take well-paid jobs with the industries that they previously regulated.

One need not look far to find parallels to Hunter Biden’s behavior. The previous President’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, received a $2 billion investment from the Saudi government that his father-in-law cozied up to. Jane Roberts, wife of Chief Justice John Roberts, set up her own business and attracted millions of dollars in fees as a legal recruiter for law firms with cases before the Supreme Court. These actions received short-lived media attention.

The difference in the Hunter Biden case is that powerful Republicans are making a sustained effort to draw public attention away from former President Donald Trump’s massive legal troubles and create false equivalencies with the Biden family.

The news media, with its he said/she said, controversy-focused model of attracting and maintaining public attention isn’t up to the task of helping the public sort the serious from the minor. Because of the amount of attention, much of the public assumes “Smoke, therefore fire.” Our democracy suffers for it.

Hubert Van Tol

Winona