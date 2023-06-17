Everyone in Congressman Brad Finstad’s district should take note of the “fiscal blueprint” released by the Republican Study Committee on June 15.

Congressman Finstad lists his membership in the Republican Study Committee on his web page, so presumably he approves of this document, which proposes gradually raising Social Security’s full retirement age from 67 to 69 and proposes further subsidizing the private insurance companies that compete with Medicare.

Contrast this with the Democratic plan to shore up Social Security and Medicare by adjusting the income level at which high income individuals pay Social Security taxes and by negotiating lower drug prices with the big pharmaceutical companies.

It isn’t well understood by many low- and middle-income taxpayers, but currently, high-income earners don’t pay Social Security taxes on income greater than $160,200. Just adjusting this cutoff point to a higher level and giving the U.S. government more authority to negotiate lower drug prices with the big pharmaceutical companies would go a long way towards protecting the solvency of those programs.

Raising the retirement age to 69 may not seem like a big deal for people with physically easy jobs and who have always had their health insurance paid by their employers, but it is a big deal for people with physically hard jobs and with poor quality or no health insurance.

I hope Congressman Finstad is asked why he supports these kinds of benefit cuts every time he appears in public this summer.

Hubert Van Tol

Winona