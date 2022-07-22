Hwy. 61 traffic delays expected at Hwy 43 in Winona as roundabout prepared to open

Motorists on Highway 61 at Highway 43 in Winona may experience even longer traffic delays beginning Monday, July 25 as construction crews on Highway 43/Mankato Avenue prepare to open the roundabout later in the week, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Expect significant traffic delays on Highway 61 during the week beginning July 25.

Single-lane traffic will be required on Highway 61 approaching the Highway 43 intersection.

Crews will be building a temporary ramp on southbound Highway 43/Mankato Avenue to connect with the roundabout.

Short mid-day traffic stoppages are scheduled to occur Monday and Tuesday while overhead signs are installed on Highway 61. Traffic will be stopped on the road for five to 10 minutes for motorist safety while the signs are hoisted and secured over the road.

The Highway 43/Highway 61 roundabout is scheduled to open late next week.

Pavement markings, including directional arrows and crosswalk bars, will be added.

East Lake Boulevard will open, connecting with Sugar Loaf Road and Highway 43. (This will occur around the time of the roundabout opens next week.)

Additional work requiring lane closures on Highway 61 and in the roundabout will be occurring through the week of Aug. 1 as construction crews continue to connect the road and the roundabout with paving. Please stay alert and aware of road crews.

Once the roundabout opens, temporary traffic signals will remain in place along Highway 43/Mankato Avenue, as road work continues there. Crews will still need to build three more roundabouts along Riverbend Road, Frontenac Drive and Sarnia Street

Motorists can reach their destinations but should be attentive to signs or seek alternate routes.

This is part of the reconstruction of Highway 43 between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview Street. Additionally, city utilities will be updated under the road. The project includes adding roundabouts at Highway 61, Riverbend Road, Frontenac Drive and Sarnia Street. Construction is scheduled to run through early November.

Learn more about the project, sign up for email and text message updates at the MnDOT construction project website or check out SE Minnesota MnDOT construction projects in at MnDOT's website.

