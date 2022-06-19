'I am A Refugee' reflects on experience volunteer with Afghan refugees

World Refugee Day is held each year on June 20 and is dedicated to refugees around the globe. It is a day to shine a light on the rights, needs and dreams of refugees.

While it is important to protect and improve the lives of refugees every single day, international days like World Refugee Day help to focus global attention on the plight of those fleeing conflict or persecution.

In recognition of World Refugee Day, we’d like to share a poem written by Alan Leonhardt. Alan is a Winona resident who spent time volunteering with Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy earlier this year and wrote this piece to reflect his experience.

I am A Refugee

I may not speak your language or wear the clothes you do

I don’t know all your customs or the brand names that you use

My skin may not be light like yours, our religions not the same

Our histories quite different, as is my family name

I was driven from my homeland, sent fleeing for my life

Escaping from my enemies with my children and my wife

I’m a stranger in your country and feel quite out of place

I can feel the questions in your eyes when you look upon my face

I’ve lost my home, my land, my job I’m now a refugee

Looking for compassion and a bit of humanity

I have few earthly treasures, I live in poverty

That doesn’t mean I’m worthless, I don’t want sympathy

I just need understanding, a chance to start anew

I want to live my life in peace, just like you and you and you

Please take the time to know me and try to understand

You’ll find I’m not so different if you give me half a chance

I don’t have many choices, no home to go back to

Can you please accept my family to live in peace with you?

Were not your fathers once like me, a stranger in this land

And did not others help them out and lend a welcome hand?

So are we not all refugees, all seeking freedom here,

All seeking for a better life, escaping all our fears?

I want the things that you do, to raise my family

To work and play like you do and live in harmony

I implore you to accept me and let our families blend

A future shared together as we become your friends.

--- Fatima Said, executive director, Project FINE, Winona.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0