Jack Gilbert: State law should require drivers to keep headlights on

On October 9 at 8:45 a.m., my son and I were driving to Black River Falls in a heavy fog. On a curve in the road, we met a car driving on the wrong side of the road without headlights. My son managed to miss him.

Several years ago I wrote to the governor of Wisconsin and asked it he could support a law to make it mandatory that vehicles have their headlights on 24 hours a day. The only response was from the governor's secretary saying, "I thank you for writing to the governor."

Since then, how many people have been killed or maimed on Wisconsin roads? Some people think it's OK to drive in the dark with parking lights on. Parking lights are made for parking, not driving.

Jack Gilbert

Melrose

