Jacob Grippen: Using a scooter around Winona? Follow the rules

Saw a post in the Winona Neighbors Helping Neighbors Facebook group asking about some of the new e-scooters being left on the sidewalks in Winona.

This is the ongoing problem in several places -- small town or big city, they get left in the wrong places, and then are a hazard for people, especially those that might have a disability and accessibility issues.

They’re a nice idea, and I’m glad they’re now an option for folks in Winona. They can be left “anywhere“ and will get picked up the e-scooter service.

But, people need to be sure to leave them “anywhere” -- that is in a place that both follows the rules and makes our transportation corridors safe and accessible for everyone, and those rules should (and in Winona they do) reflect that same need for safety and accessibility as well.

Please remember to place them in a place where they aren’t blocking someone’s access to a safe passage through our town and are following the user rules.

I’ve had several friends with disability and accessibility issues in other places that have scooters who constantly have to complain because they can’t get around because scooter users don’t follow the rules, and even some places where the rules are followed but the rules don’t necessarily have those with disability and accessibility issues in mind.

Talking about it now and highlighting the rules and best practices is the best time to have this conversation, so that people get used to those rules when it’s a new thing in town and they don’t have to unlearn a bad habit down the road.

As Bill and Ted have said over the last 30 plus years, “Be excellent to each other.” And as the signs in some folks' yards say around town, “Kindness changes everything.”

Jacob Grippen

Winona