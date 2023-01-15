Jan Deters: Stop the nonsense in St. Paul

The Democrats in St. Paul are celebrating their "trifecta win" from the last election. While they celebrate -- where does it leave us residents of Minnesota?

Remember that projected $17.6 billion surplus in the next two years and the taxes we are overcharged in order create that surplus? Remember how Democrats promised while campaigning to return that money to We The People and end the tax on Social Security benefits? Instead of a tax relief, Democrats are proposing more TAX HIKES!

Jan. 11, 2023, Democrats killed a Republican amendment which would have eliminated a tax on Social Security benefits. Instead they proposed a massive payroll TAX INCREASE for small businesses. That $9 billion surplus at the end of 2022 -- it is being spent on schools and Democrat social programs.

Secretary of State Simon says Minnesota has the most efficient elections in the country. Why does he want to introduce more laws in the name of "Election Reform"? The SoS wants to:

1. Give illegal aliens the right to drivers' licenses (without status check markings) that look identical to any US citizen's license.

2. Allow 16- and 17-year-olds to preregister to vote.

3. Give all felons and parolees the right to vote.

4. Expand mail-in voting, creating a permanent list. You vote once by mail and you are automatically mailed a ballot for every election.

5. These changes could add 516,000 more names to the voter rolls.

Wake up Minnesota! Call your legislators and stop this nonsense.

Jan Deters

La Crescent