Janel Dean: Support Democrats who passed Inflation Reduction Act

The landmark Inflation Reduction Act pays for itself and provides economic and health dividends for years to come.

The legislation strengthens national security, our pocketbooks, and independence, since it makes us less dependent on foreign oil. It continues to protect us all from more incredibly costly, extreme weather events which we are already seeing plenty of. It aids industry by providing loans to new technologies supporting clean energy — helping us lead into the 21st century.

This federal deficit reducing law also lowers prescription drug prices for millions of seniors, tames inflation, decreases the cost of electricity for consumers and utilities, improves air quality, slows global warming, and pays for itself by making the largest corporations pay their fair share - without raising taxes on families making under $400,000 a year.

The Inflation Reduction Act is a very big deal that helps so many people, yet not one Republican voted for it. It is now more important than ever to vote for those that will protect our best interests of economic security, health and opportunity. This legislation shows only Democrats focus on moving us to a more secure, better climate future. Vote and vote blue this November.

Janel Dean

Minnesota City 

