Attention Lake Winona bicyclists and walkers: accidents happen. The following accident must never happen to anyone again.

A routine Lake Winona trail walker, my sister was nearing the Welcome Center when she heard "On your left!" from behind her. Turning to seek the source, she was immediately struck by a bicyclist. The impact jolted her to the asphalt, resulting in an extremely grotesque elbow dislocation with fractures, and diagnosed pelvic and sacral fractures.

The bicyclist left the scene. Somehow 911 was called and a policeman assisted her until paramedics arrived. The bicyclist did not return to the scene.

Now awaiting surgery on her totally immobilized arm, she is restricted to very short walks with a special walker to keep weight off her left leg and elbow. Needless to say, this has severely impacted her independent lifestyle and has totally eliminated her role as primary caregiver of our 96-year-old mother. Even though we have adaptive equipment for my sister from previous past rehab experiences, this is still an extensive burden affecting many lives.

This need not have happened. Currently there are no posted guidelines for pedestrians and bicyclists. What could be done to ensure that walkers always meet bicyclists head-on instead of from behind? Shouldn't a moving vehicle always yield to a pedestrian? Discussions to improve safety need to happen. Whatever it takes, pedestrians should feel safe walking around Winona's lakes. Change is so needed.

Janelle Appleton

Apple Valley