Jeanne Nelson: Supporting Denzer, Cunningham for at-large board seats

Voters have the power to cast votes for 2 at-large open seats on the WAPS School Board in the upcoming election.

I support Nancy Denzer for the at-large position. While I served just a short time with Denzer on the board, I saw firsthand her ability to work respectfully with other board members and the public to seek answers to difficult issues. Nancy’s extensive experience in both our children’s classroom learning and Minnesota’s funding for education helps her place all our kids’ educational needs first in decision making.

Remembering that the voter can elect 2 candidates, my second vote supports Maurella Cunningham for the other at-large seat. Cunningham brings experience and knowledge of various challenges to the programs needed to support all students’ learning. Continuity and committed support of programs is essential for our students.

Local elections are extremely important. Please vote early or on November 8

Jeanne Nelson

Winona