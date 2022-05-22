Jenna Chernega, Patrick Clipsham: Replacing higher ed with job training

On May 11, Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota announced the closure of at least 11 programs (including Art, Music, English, History, Spanish, Theology, and Theatre) and the layoff of more than a dozen faculty.

Especially odd, given the specific programs being cut, was the explanation given by Saint Mary’s President, Father Burns: “The goal is for our graduates to excel in their early careers, become future leaders in their fields, and use their special gifts to impact humanity.”

This rhetoric seems out of step with their decision to transform a liberal arts college into an institution that looks much more like a pricey technical school.

We are both professors at a public institution of higher education. We too have heard legislators and administrators rely on the tired (and false) trope that employers only want technical skills. But it is especially disturbing to see these narratives at a private institution like Saint Mary’s.

With their independence from government, financial endowments, and histories of support for the arts, private schools like Saint Mary’s always seemed immune to the idea that the sole purpose of the university is “workforce development.” They appeared to be (and presented themselves as) a beacon for the real mission of the university: to educate the whole person and create citizens who are ethical, responsible, hard-working, and knowledgeable with a diverse, flexible set of skills.

Saint Mary’s recent decision mirrors the national trend of replacing genuine higher education with programs that amount to little more than expensive job training.

Jenna Chernega

Patrick Clipsham

Winona

