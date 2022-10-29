Jennifer Schewe: Ganrude leads with 'can do' attitude

I personally have known Sheriff Ron Ganrude to be a professional and caring sheriff. His professional and compassionate demeanor speaks volumes about his character and his work ethic. His commitment to incorporate Winona County community individuals and groups to address issues and concerns further cements his desire to have shared goals with the community to ensure safety and a healthy community to live.

Ganrude has a "can do" attitude. He is focused and commits the time and effort for the betterment of Winona County. He isn't afraid to roll up his sleeves to get the job done. He leads with skill and wisdom as well as patience and understanding. I believe these are necessary qualities to have in a sheriff. Please consider casting your vote for Sheriff Ron Ganrude.