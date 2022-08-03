Jenny Kuderer: Vote out officials who oppose sweeping gun reform

The Second Amendment protecting the right to bear arms was passed in 1791. The U.S. is a very different country now than it was then. In no way is the Second Amendment some immutable truth that cannot be wisely restricted, legislative action that would at least aim to decrease the frequency of mass shootings to less than one per day, which would sadly be a leap of progress given the current gun violence epidemic.

Many Republicans know very well that the Second Amendment might need amending, but the pockets of the NRA are deep and the souls of too many politicians are sold for a price far too cheap. Republicans are able to energize to restrict constitutional rights when it suits them, like passing legislation in Georgia to make it a crime to hand out water and food to those waiting in line to legally vote.

While the ballot box is not a deadly weapon, it can be a tool for transformative change. For all those who care about public safety, we must use the power of the ballot box to create transformative change and vote out those politicians who stand against restrictions to gun access, recycling worn talking points as more innocents are slaughtered in schools and churches and mosques and synagogues and clinics and grocery stores. We cannot become anesthetized by the prevalence of deadly massacres.

We must take action by using our constitutional right to vote out those who stand opposed to more sweeping gun reform, including a total ban on military assault-style weapons for all private use by civilians.

Jenny Kuderer

Goodview