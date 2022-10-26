Jeremy Miller: Bipartisan work is misrepresented

It’s another election year and another attempt by Darrell Downs, a professor at Winona State University, to sway voters with misleading rhetoric about my record. Some folks just can’t help themselves.

Downs recently wrote, “If Miller voted to bring parties together, I see no evidence of it.” Either he wasn’t paying attention, or he’s intentionally trying to deceive you.

Under my leadership, the Senate passed a series of bipartisan bills to address several issues we were hearing about from folks across the state. Unfortunately, these bipartisan bills were rejected by House leadership and the governor.

The Senate tax bill would have fully eliminated the tax on Social Security income (Minnesota is 1 of only 12 states that still taxes Social Security benefits). It also would have lowered taxes for working Minnesotans resulting in more money in your pocket every single paycheck.

The Senate education bill invested in proven literacy programs to help kids learn to read. In addition to declining test scores, recent reports have showed over 40% of students can’t read at grade level, so we made it a priority to ensure teachers had the tools they needed to teach kids the skills they need to be successful in the classroom and beyond.

The Senate health and human services bill supported our most vulnerable Minnesotans, including wage increases for nursing home workers, disability service providers, and personal care attendants.

Finally, the Senate public safety bill would have provided funding for more police officers as well as policies to hold criminals accountable, including stricter penalties on carjackings, fentanyl trafficking, and repeat offenses.

It’s no problem to disagree on issues, but it’s a shame Downs insists on distorting genuine bipartisanship to deceive voters (we can only hope he doesn’t teach his students this type of hypocrisy). We all deserve better.

I will continue to stay positive and focused on solutions to the issues I’m hearing about from folks across the district. If you have questions about my record, votes can be tracked at www.Senate.mn, or please contact me directly (Jeremy@FriendsForMiller.com or 507-452-2067).

Jeremy Miller