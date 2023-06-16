Now that the legislative session is over, the damage is beginning to show up.

Eight new laws are already in effect. Nine new laws go into effect July 1, including a motor vehicle sales tax increase. Five more go into effect Aug. 1. Two more go into effect Oct. 1, both are tax increases. Nine more will go into effect in 2024.

Two more go into effect in 2025 and two more in 2026. That’s a total of 35 new laws. One of the most punitive parts of these new laws is that fines have been increased dramatically. It is not easy to figure out how these new laws apply to an individual business and how a fine might occur.

These new laws are the hardest on small business that doesn’t have the staff or the time to figure out how to comply. Nobody knows how much these new laws will affect each business. The DFL wants to get rid of small business because big business is easier to control.

Jerry Papenfuss

Winona