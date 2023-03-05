If you are a hardworking, honest employee you are about to get the shaft. Under the paid family and medical leave bill workers could take up to 24 weeks per year of paid time off, paid for by your employer. That leaves less money for your employer to pay you. If an employee takes paid time off that means the rest of you will have to pitch in and do the work.

Under this bill it’s possible your fellow employees could take 6 months of paid leave in Florida taking care of their sick Uncle Charley. It will be impossible to monitor this bill. Many will take a day off here and there for no medical reason. This is a costly bill for your employer. It is a bad bill for 90% of the workforce.

Democrats in the Minnesota Legislature will pass and Gov. Tim Walz will sign a paid family and medical leave mandate. Call Walz, 800-657-3717 and tell him to veto this bill.

Jerry Papenfuss

Winona