Jerry Raddatz: Minnesota is too restrictive on COVID

I will never forget 1969, and that was because I was in my first year of teaching and coaching at Winona High School, and the New York Mets winning the World Series over the Baltimore Orioles in one of the greatest upsets in World Series history.

I do also remember that was the year of H3N2 virus, of which I had several family members suffer from.

The H3N2 in 1969 was the same as the COVID-19 today and took the lives of about 100,000 people in the United States; about 1 million worldwide. The population of the United States was only a little more than 200 million at that time. Today with our population about 330 million people, we have about 100,000 people who have died. A figure much less per person than in 1969.

My point is that in 1969, no schools were shut down, no colleges were shut down, only a few businesses shut down, no athletic contests shut down at any level. No churches shut down. No shutdown of restaurants, No shutdown of bars, No shutdown of athletic workouts or play, These are opportunities that will never be made up.