Jerry Windley- Daoust: Thanks for stealing my bike

Dear kid who stole my bike,

So, when I went to ride my bike last Thursday evening, it wasn’t in the garage where I left it. As you know, that’s because you and your two friends stole it earlier in the day. Apparently, you guys skipped school and spent the day biking around town stealing bikes (and who knows what else) from people’s garages. I know this because a couple of my neighbors saw you guys riding in circles in the street, looking into open garages.

Anyway, I’m writing to thank you. Not for stealing my bike, of course. That’s been a real pain, because that bike has been my only independent means of transportation since I gave up my license a couple years ago. And it’s going to be expensive to replace, because even though it’s just an old black Schwinn road bike (with curl-under handlebars and the old-style shifters), the oversized frame was custom-made to fit my oversized self (I’m 6’7”).

No, I’m writing to thank you for what you left behind.

For starters, you left another stolen bike in the alleyway, and while it was much too small to fit me, my wife and I did manage to track down the kid you stole it from (thanks to the Winona Neighbors Helping Neighbors Facebook group). His mother and brother were pretty happy when they picked it up from us, so I guess I want to thank you for the opportunity to do a good turn for someone else.

Speaking of which, my neighbors have done a few good turns for me since you came through. Two of them provided the police with a description of you and your friends; another offered me the loan of his own bike; and a third took an hour out of her Saturday to drive me to the bike barn to see whether my bike had turned up there. It’s a reminder that for every bike thief, there’s two or three other people willing to give you the shirt off their back if you need it. And for that reminder that there’s more good than bad in the world, I also thank you.

Finally, you’ve reminded me that stuff is just stuff. I don’t need to be angry, bitter, or resentful toward you; in fact, if I were, it would only make life worse for me. Instead, I can choose to wish the best for you and your friends.

What do I mean? Well, for starters, I hope someone helps you and your friends get on a better path—a path that will lead to real happiness for you (and your neighbors). Whatever thrills you guys get from stealing don’t really last, as you might have already realized; and ironically enough, you end up a little emptier on the inside.

Anyway, I just wanted to thank you for the chance to connect with lots of good people, and for the reminder that the way you treat your neighbor is what really matters, not the stuff you own. Between the two of us, I think I got the better deal.

Jerry Windley-Daoust

Winona

