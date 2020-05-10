Jim and Sue Ballard: Thank you, Sauer Health Care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We’re all too familiar with the scenes on nightly news, the hospitals filled to capacity, the thousands struggling on ventilators, the deaths, especially in nursing homes nationwide. A cruel, deadly pathogen has attacked us in every corner of the world.

We see reports as well of those who are on the frontlines of this battle, the first responders and the health-care providers, heroes in the face of danger, to patients and to themselves.

And heroes they are, taking the risk of contracting COVID-19, as well as the risk of taking it home to their families -- on a daily basis.

But we don’t have to look to New York, New Jersey, Michigan or Milwaukee to witness the effects of this cruel, deadly virus. Look no further than Sauer Health Care here in Winona. Death has ravaged this health care, totaling 14 deaths to date.

And look no further than Sauer also to see real heroes, on the frontlines, caring for our neighbors, fellow Winonans, and even relatives. The staff face these grim situations daily, hourly.

It’s time we all said something, did something to recognize them for their service and sacrifice to the residents at Sauer, and to us all. “Thank you, Sauer Health Care. We appreciate you, we’re with you.”