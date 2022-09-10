Jim Armstrong: Heads I win, tails you cheated

In 1980 Ronald Reagan trounced my hero, Jimmy Carter. I was disoriented: who had voted for him? Surely this was not America’s choice?

Well, it was. I accepted the results, begrudgingly. As I did in 1984 ,and in 1988, despite feeling that both Reagan and his successor were bad for America.

To me, patriotism means loyalty not to a party or individual, but to the constitution and to the orderly transfer of power.

Even after the 2000 Bush/Gore election, when the Supreme Court ultimately decided the election, I applauded as Al Gore graciously conceded.

To deny the results of an election is to violate the sacred trust at the center of our political life. It means you have withdrawn your pledge of allegiance to the Republic. It means you have denied the sovereign votes of fellow Americans.

All my life, both parties have stood behind this principle. Until now. Out of the 529 Republicans running for office in the upcoming election, 196 deny the validity of the 2020 election.

Democracy only works if we support it. We should only vote for candidates who still believe that all votes count. Not just the ones they agree with.

Jim Armstrong

Winona