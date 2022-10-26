 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jim Ballard: Vote for Voegli, a leader, problem solver

From the COLLECTION: This week's letters to the editor in the Daily News series
  • 0

I’ve known Dwayne Voegli for several years, but in the last few years my admiration has only grown for this dynamic, honest, caring leader.

Dwayne is a highly respected, long time teacher at Senior High, where he has inspired students to social awareness, social service, and informed citizenship for 27 years. For three years I have served with Dwayne on a number of community organizations here in Winona (Winona Interfaith Council, Great River Assylum Seekers Project, Winona Sheltering Network and Winona Afghan Settlement Network), all designed to make for a welcoming, vibrant Winona County. In every instance Dwayne is leader, a problem solver, a truly compassionate person who, with intelligence and respectful listening, always strives to put others first, especially the citizens of our county.

Vote for a leader. Vote for experience. Vote for a good listener. Vote for a hard worker who will roll up his sleeves for you.Vote for Dwayne Voegli this November for Winona County Commission.

People are also reading…

Jim Ballard

Winona

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News