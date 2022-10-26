Jim Ballard: Vote for Voegli, a leader, problem solver

I’ve known Dwayne Voegli for several years, but in the last few years my admiration has only grown for this dynamic, honest, caring leader.

Dwayne is a highly respected, long time teacher at Senior High, where he has inspired students to social awareness, social service, and informed citizenship for 27 years. For three years I have served with Dwayne on a number of community organizations here in Winona (Winona Interfaith Council, Great River Assylum Seekers Project, Winona Sheltering Network and Winona Afghan Settlement Network), all designed to make for a welcoming, vibrant Winona County. In every instance Dwayne is leader, a problem solver, a truly compassionate person who, with intelligence and respectful listening, always strives to put others first, especially the citizens of our county.