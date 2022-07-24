Jim Bonilla: Supporting Dwayne Voegeli for county commissioner

This letter is a resounding endorsement of Dwayne Voegeli for county commissioner. It’s in vogue for politicians to be funded by billionaires, multi-millionaires and huge corporations. But Voegeli is no common politician. He’s refusing donations of over $100 to his campaign. That's getting politics back in the hands of regular folks like you and me.

This spring Dwayne co-organized a remarkably successful Support Ukraine rally that featured both Republicans and Democrats as speakers. This was one of the first times in recent memory that I recall seeing someone intentionally work to span the partisan divide that plagues our country and county. We need commissioners who can bridge the divides that are infecting our nation’s soul. Because Dwyane is no common politician please vote for Voegeli for county commissioner!