Jim Worthley: Dan Wilson is better choice for Senate

Here’s a question for women (and men who support them.) Would you rather have Dan Wilson, who believes in women’s rights and the right to choose, represent you in the Minnesota Senate, or the other guy, a member of the party that cheered the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v Wade?
Plus they held up billions of state surplus dollars from being released and used for improved health care for all!
Good health care, at an affordable cost, is a top priority for Dan, including protecting a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions.
A better choice for Minnesota State Senator is Dan Wilson. Follow Dan at danwilsonforsenate.com
Jim Worthley
Winona