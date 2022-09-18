 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jim Worthley: Dan Wilson is better choice for Senate

  • 0

Here’s a question for women (and men who support them.) Would you rather have Dan Wilson, who believes in women’s rights and the right to choose, represent you in the Minnesota Senate, or the other guy, a member of the party that cheered the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v Wade?

Plus they held up billions of state surplus dollars from being released and used for improved health care for all!

Good health care, at an affordable cost, is a top priority for Dan, including protecting a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions.

A better choice for Minnesota State Senator is Dan Wilson. Follow Dan at danwilsonforsenate.com

Jim Worthley

Winona

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harvey Benson: What's not to like?

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has been controversial and rejected by a big part of Congress. There are so many pieces of this bill that be…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News