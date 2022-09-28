 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John and Jan Ruggeberg: Send Voegeli back to County Board

We support Dwayne Voegeli for Winona County Board. He has been a successful and popular teacher in Winona for 26 years. In that time he has been named Winona Teacher of the Year, Top Ten Finalist Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Southeast Mn American Legion Teacher Award and an FFA Honorary Lifetime Member.

We are pleased with the good works done by his Community Service-Learning students. While being a committed educator, Dwayne Voegeli served as a Winona County Board Commissioner from 2002 through 2010. He has proven himself to be a person of empathy and action as president of the Winona Shelter Network, leadership positions in the Winona Interfaith Council, Winona Afghan Network and Lutheran Campus Center.

Because of these examples of his demonstrated willingness to serve others and his experience in leadership rolls, we endorse him in his return to Winona County Board.

John and Jan Ruggeberg

Winona

