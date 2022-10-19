 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Campbell: Wilson will protect freedom

There are many reasons to vote for Dan Wilson for state Senate.

As a Democrat, he respects the U.S. Constitution. His Republican opponent, Jeremy Miller, does not. Remember, it was Republicans who unleashed the traitorous Jan. 6 insurrection that, among other things, violated the Constitution and caused the injuries and/or deaths of 100+ Washington-area law enforcement personnel.

Miller has rarely, if ever, publicly criticized this insurrection in the written edition of the Winona Daily News.

If you want to protect freedom and democracy in Minnesota and America, vote for Dan Wilson.

John Campbell

Winona

