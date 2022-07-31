John Grattan Jr.: A lyrical compromise for fossil fuels

You know the song “We Just Disagree,” by Dave Mason, and the lyrics, “There ain’t no good guy, there ain’t no bad guy, There’s only you and me and we just disagree.”

You and I may disagree with the SCOTUS decision in June 2022 to limit the EPA’s authority to regulate carbon emissions, a form of planet-warming pollution.

The Supreme Court ruled that the EPA exceeded its authority by mandating the power plants move away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy.

Furthermore, a divided Congress is not likely to grant that authority to the EPA. So for a clean or renewable future, what path remains for you and me?

Do we “Walk on By,” as sung by Dionne Warwick, or do we bear the “Load of Compromising" via Glen Campbell?

If we can compromise on a reasonable carbon extraction fee, a market-based solution, then we will be on the road to remitting funds, or a dividend per se, to all U.S. households and on the path to emissions reduction.

Let us agree on this Citizens Climate Lobby compromise before it’s too late to compromise.

Or as Timbaland pleads, “Before it’s too late to apologize.”

John Grattan Jr.

Goodview

Citizen’s Climate Lobby Group — Winona